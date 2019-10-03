'The US Will Always Support Israel': New UN Envoy Kelly Craft Continues Nikki Haley's Pro-Israel Legacy

JERUSALEM, Israel - The new US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft held her first meeting on Wednesday with Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon.

The two discussed how the US and Israel can work together to form a coalition against Iran and its proxies in the region, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

"Today, Craft and I discussed challenges and opportunities Israel and the US face together at the UN. I look forward to working together in this diplomatic arena! #StrongTogether" Danon tweeted after their meeting.

Craft, who once served as an ambassador to Canada, is replacing Nikki Haley. Haley was a vocal supporter of Israel during her time at the UN and repeatedly called out the institution for its bias against Israel.

Craft promised to continue that pro-Israel legacy during her remarks at the UN Security Council last week.

"The United States has always supported Israel in the past. The United States supports Israel today. The United States will always support Israel moving forward," she said.

In response to Ambassador Craft's statements, Ambassador Danon said: "The United States will have no better friend than the State of Israel. Ambassador Craft made it clear today that the US remains strongly committed to Israel and our security. With her help, together we can continue to change the culture at the United Nations."