Netanyahu Picked to Form New Israeli Government

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin has decided to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the chance to form a new government after the recent elections left no clear winner.

Israel's leaders were trying to form a unity government after the country just endured its second election in one year. Prime Minister Netanyahu had proposed uniting with top rival Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party, but that didn't work out.

In the final voting, Netanyahu's Likud Party picked up one seat for a final tally of 32 seats to Blue and White's 33.

CBN News had been following the tight election for any signs of progress between the two main parties.

Netanyahu has allies among the more religious political parties who want a broad unity government that includes them.

Gantz reportedly wanted to work with Netanyahu in the short term but his secular party members didn't want involvement from religious parties.

Right now, Israelis are gearing up for the Jewish New Year holiday Rosh Hashanah. After enduring two rough elections in the last six months, they don't want to hear another political argument.

Another complicating factor at the moment is that Netanyahu has been facing a possible indictment.

Israel's parliamentary form of government means that multiple political parties often have to unite to create a majority, earning them the right to choose the prime minister. Parties may negotiate a chance for Netanyahu to serve first or receive immunity from prosecution.