'He is Risen': Watch Garden Tomb Easter Service from Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Christians around the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, you too can celebrate the Messiah's Resurrection from the city where it happened.

The service can be watched on the CBN News Channel and the CBN Family App on Easter morning at 6 AM EDT and also 9 AM EDT, 6 PM EDT and 9 PM EDT.

The Garden Tomb is the site where some believe the Resurrection took place.

For years CBN has partnered with the Garden Tomb Association to broadcast its Easter Sunrise Service where thousands would gather on site and hundreds of thousands more online. However this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Israeli government will not allow meetings of more than ten people.

That's why CBN and the Garden Tomb combined to provide this special Easter service reminding us of the angel's message that Easter morning 2,000 years ago: "He is not here. He is risen from the dead!"

BELOW: Watch the Garden Tomb Easter Service starting at 9 AM EDT