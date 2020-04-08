Orthodox Rabbi Invites Christians to Celebrate This Virtual Passover Seder

JERUSALEM, Israel - This year, Passover will indeed be very different for Jewish families across the globe. With the threat of the real-life COVID-19 plague stalking “outside” families will be gathered together in smaller groups to recount the Exodus from Egypt more than 3,000 years ago and God’s deliverance from slavery and bondage into freedom.

With that in mind, Orthodox Jewish Rabbi Marc Schneier, together with JBS TV, has produced a joyful program explaining the meaning of Passover and the festive ceremony called the Seder to bring the Jewish people together as a family.

“Passover is the focal point of Jewish history because it crystallizes the Israelites as a nation and marks the birth of the Jews as a free people,” Schneier says.

Schneier, of the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, NY, is reaching out to Christians to share the Jewish traditions of Passover.

He is joined by cantors Netanel Hershtik and Colin Schachat. Accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Hershtik and Schachat, sing the traditional songs sung during the Passover Seder.

“Rabbi Schneier’s presentations in concert with Cantor Hershtik’s musical interludes contribute to a sense of peoplehood and community at this challenging time during Passover,” said Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the Executive, of The Jewish Agency.