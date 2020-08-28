IDF Strikes Gaza After Terrorists Fire 6 Rockets at Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces said it struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Friday morning after six rockets were launched at communities in southern Israel.

The military said a weapons manufacturing site was among the Israeli Air Force targets in the coastal enclave.

“Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza.

The air raid came after terrorists in Gaza fired six rockets into southern Israel. All of them landed in open areas.

Israel and Hamas have exchanged fire in recent weeks as Hamas continues to launch waves of incendiary balloons that have set dozens of small fires in Israeli farmlands.

Hamas says the rockets and incendiary balloons will continue until the blockade on Gaza is eased.

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza in 2007 to keep weapons from being imported into the territory after Hamas rose to power. The blockade has crippled Gaza’s economy and left its health-care system unprepared to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egypt and Qatar are working to broker a ceasefire agreement to put an end to this latest round of violence.