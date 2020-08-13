Israel, US Successfully Test Upgraded Arrow-2 Missile Defense System

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the US Missile Defense Agency conducted a joint test of the Arrow-2 air defense system in Israel on Wednesday.

The Israeli defense ministry said in a statement that the updated Arrow-2 system successfully intercepted a target missile simulating a long-range surface-to-surface missile carrying a warhead

“This kind of interceptor really can face current and future threats that can threaten the State of Israel,” Moshe Patel, Head of the Israeli Missile Defense Organization, told reporters.

Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said the test proves that Israel “will always be one step ahead of our enemies.”

“We will defend Israeli skies from any threat,” he continued.

The defense ministry said the joint test reflects the friendship between Israel and the United States.

“We will continue to work together to strengthen the capabilities of the defense establishment in the air, land and sea, as well as in cyberspace,” the ministry said.

Israel rolled out the Arrow-2 missile defense system 20 years ago in March 2000. It's first reported operational use was in March 2017 against a Syrian surface-to-air missile that was fired at an Israeli aircraft.

The Arrow system, which includes the Arrow, Arrow-2, and Arrow-3 interceptor missiles, are designed to shoot down ballistic and cruise missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Israel tested the effectiveness of the Arrow-3 system over Alaska last summer. The Arrow-3 was developed in a joint Israeli-American program and is designed to intercept intercontinental missiles.