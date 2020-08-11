Popular Lebanese Journalist Posts Viral Video Blasting Hezbollah as ‘Worse Than Israel’ 

JERUSALEM, Israel – A Lebanese news anchor and social media personality is going viral for lashing out against Hezbollah in the wake of Beirut’s deadly port explosion that killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands of others.

Dima Sadek took to Twitter Friday to post a video where she says Hezbollah is worse for her country than Israel – an enemy state.

In the video, she addresses Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“I want to tell you one thing: if you can answer this question for the Lebanese people, then I swear, we will all bow down to you — I will bow down to you if you can answer this question,” she said. “What has Israel done against us that’s worse than you? Answer me.”

The video has since acquired more than 722,000 views.

A Lebanese journalist asks Nasrallah a simple question and reveals to the world the truth about Hezbollah and Israel!

Must Watch video! עיתונאית ליבנונית שואלת את נאסראללה שאלה פשוטה וחשפת לעולם את האמת על חיזבאללה וישראל!

חובה צפייה! pic.twitter.com/dy6UcsA8tR — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) August 7, 2020

Sadek doubled down on her position in an interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Hezbollah is worse for Lebanon than Israel. My problem with Israel isn’t political, but moral. I don’t agree with its treatment of the Palestinians,” she said.

She accused the Iranian-backed terror group of controlling Lebanon.

“They know exactly what was at the port,” Sadek said. She also criticized President Michel Aoun – a Lebanese Christian and Hezbollah ally.

Israel denied involvement in the deadly explosion and offered aid to its northern neighbor. Tel Aviv’s City Hall also lit up with the Lebanese flag as a symbol of solidarity with Beirut.

However, this has not stopped speculation among many Lebanese citizens that Israel is responsible for the blast.

Sadek said that while the Lebanese do criticize Hezbollah, Israel is “a cancer” and “apartheid.”

“We Lebanese will be united around the [resistance] against any Israeli attack,” she wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote: "The skies of Tel Aviv, now illuminated by the Lebanese flag, will be illuminated by missiles from Lebanon.”

Others rejected Tel Aviv’s flag gesture as an attempt by Israel to cover up its involvement in the blast.

"It was wrong intelligence that led to the bombing of what they [Israelis] thought was a Hezbollah weapon depot!" wrote one user." Now they feel guilty and lovey-dovey!"

Lebanese officials say the explosion happened after 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate were detonated. Local reports say fireworks stored in a warehouse nearby could have ignited the explosive material.

Nasrallah denied accusations that his group is responsible, but some Israeli experts speculate that Hezbollah was directly involved.

“Fireworks do not create such a devastation. And when fireworks are detonated you can see them in the sky. Even if it’s in daylight,” Israeli scholar and Middle East expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar told CBN News. “So, what exploded there was ammunition of Hezbollah was hiding in the warehouses which he is controlling.”

But some missile and explosives experts disagree.

Boaz Hayoun, an Israeli expert who advises the Israeli government on safety procedures involving explosives, suggested the explosion was an accident caused by faulty pyrotechnics.

“Before the big explosion, you can see in the center of the fire, you can see sparks, you can hear sounds like popcorn and you can hear whistles,” Hayoun told the AP. “This is very specific behavior of fireworks, the visuals, the sounds and the transformation from a slow burn to a massive explosion.”

Jeffrey Lewis, a missile expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, told the AP “it is very common to see fires detonate explosives.”

“If you have a fire raging next to something explosive, and you don’t put it out, it blows up,” he said.

President Aoun has rejected an international probe into the incident and many are still trapped under mountains of debris leftover from the explosion. The country’s entire cabinet and prime minister resigned Monday following protests by angry Lebanese citizens who blame government corruption and Hezbollah for the catastrophe.