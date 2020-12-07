Christians, Jews to Come Together for Virtual Hanukkah Prayer Event

JERUSALEM, Israel – Jews and Christians from around the world are preparing to come together to pray, connect with Israel, and celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah through a global virtual prayer event.

The “Global Chanukah Prayer for Israel, Celebrating the Miracles” will take place December 10-19 with the aim of building bridges between Jews and Christians. It is being organized by the Genesis 123 Foundation, which focuses on building meaningful relationships between Christians and Jews.

Participants from Africa to South America to China will gather together virtually to pray, worship, learn about the history of Hanukkah and how it relates to modern Israel.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Christians from around the world together to pray for Israel in many languages, but with Israel as a common denominator that brings Jews and Christians together historically, witnessing the fulfillment of prophecy today, and regardless of location or language,” said Jonathan Feldstein, President of the Genesis 123 Foundation.

The multi-part event will be live streamed on the Genesis 123 Foundation Facebook page and YouTube channel. Participants will be able to send in prayers which will be printed out and placed between the stones of the Western Wall.

For information on how to join, go to www.Genesis123.co, register on Facebook, or contact Gen123Fdn@gmail.com.

“As believers we are pleased to celebrate important Jewish holidays like Chanukah that proclaim important truths,” said Christine Darg, Genesis 123 board member and founder of the Jerusalem Channel said. “Chanukah is prophetically significant, the Festival of Dedication, because Jesus himself celebrated it as noted in John chapter 10. Let us pray that on this Festival of Lights, the light of the Word of God will shine brighter from Jerusalem, and that the light of Truth will flood the forces of darkness.”