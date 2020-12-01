Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Reportedly Killed in Airstrike

JERUSALEM, Israel – A commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was reportedly killed in an apparent airstrike along the Iraqi-Syrian border sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

Citing Iraqi security sources, the Saudi Arabia-based Al-Arabiya News reported Monday that a drone strike killed Muslim Shahdan, a senior commander in the IRGC. Shahdan was traveling with three other men in a vehicle when the attack occurred.

Iraqi security officials told Reuters that Shahdan’s vehicle was carrying weapons and it was hit shortly after crossing into Syria from Iraq.

The report did not say who was responsible, but it comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday. Although no one has claimed responsibility for Fakhrizadeh’s death, the Islamic Republic says Israel is to blame for the assassination and vows revenge.

After news of Fakhrizadeh’s death, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Aviv Kohavi visited Israel's northern border and said, “Our message is clear: We will continue to act as vigorously as necessary against the Iranian entrenchment in Syria, and we will remain fully prepared against any manifestation of aggression against us."

Israel has long accused Iran of using its proxies in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to threaten and attack the Jewish State.

Meanwhile, Israeli diplomatic missions all over the world are on alert in anticipation of Iran’s potential retaliation for Fahkrizadeh’s death.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry sent a letter Monday to all Israeli missions urging them to increase their security and maintain “the highest possible level of preparedness and vigilance for any unusual activity in the area of the mission, at the homes of families and at Jewish and Israeli community centers.”