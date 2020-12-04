Israel Warns Iran May be Planning Attacks Against Israelis, Jews Abroad 

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday warned that Iran could be planning to attack Israelis and Jewish centers abroad following the assassination of its top nuclear scientist.

The travel advisory said Iran may carry out attacks in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kurdish areas in Iraq, as well as countries throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Islamic terror organizations and their supporters “are demonstrating high motivation to carry out terrorist attacks,” the council warned.

“Calls have been made by global jihadist elements for attacks on Israelis and Jews. It is possible that part of the current wave of Islamist terrorism will reach targets identified with Israel or Jewish communities, synagogues, kosher restaurants and Jewish museums,” it continued.

The statement also noted that the Christian holidays in December and January “are liable to attract hostile terrorist activity in Europe” and raised concerns that Jewish areas could also be included in any possible attack.

The NSC is urging Israeli citizens to remain vigilant when traveling overseas, especially when close to Israeli missions and Jewish centers, and to avoid crowded areas.

The warning comes against the backdrop of repeated threats by Iran to seek revenge for the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Iran blames Israel for the assassination, but Israeli leaders refuse to comment on his death.

Amos Yadlin, former chief of Israel's military intelligence, told reporters Sunday how Iran could retaliate.

"They could use their proxies. Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen or their Shia militia in Syria or Iraq. Or they can go to an extreme step which is launching from Iran. They have done it vis-à-vis the Saudis in September 2019 against Saudi oil fields. So, all of the possibilities are open and I have no doubt in my heart that as we speak they are now considering it in the right forms in Tehran," said Yadlin.