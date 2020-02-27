Jason Greenblatt Officially Joins OurCrowd to Spread Israeli Tech Innovation in Middle East

JERUSALEM, Israel – Jason Greenblatt, former US peace envoy and architect of President Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian “Deal of the Century” peace plan, is still making his mark on the Middle East.

This time he’s helping bring Israeli innovation to the world by taking on a new role as a partner with OurCrowd, Israel’s leading venture investor and global crowdfunding investing platform.

“I am delighted to join OurCrowd and help bring its mission of democratizing venture investing to the broader Middle East, helping startups to solve urgent problems in medical, sustainable and cyber technology and linking them to the investors they need to bring their innovative ideas to reality,” Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt announced in September that he would step down as Assistant to the President of the United States, and Special Representative for International Negotiations once the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan is released.

Now he’ll be working with OurCrowd to enable joint ventures in the Middle East and spread Israel’s influence as a startup nation.

“As a partner at OurCrowd, I will continue building relationships between Israel and its neighbors in the region, to work on what once seemed impossible, building together an economic bridge of peace. By working together on investments, innovation and technology, Israel and its neighbors can together provide a new potent energy to the region. Together with OurCrowd, I am committed to helping create a Middle East 2.0, whose might and energy can power the region, and the world, to a much brighter future,” Greenblatt said.

The former peace negotiator said he wants to create new opportunities for Palestinians.

“I recall visiting Ramallah in 2015, just after Intel acquired Mobileye for $15 billion. I will never forget the young Palestinian tech entrepreneur who said to me: ‘Please Jason, help us Palestinians learn to build and sell our own Mobileyes.’ The miracle of Israel’s startup nation, the disproportionate amount of disruptive technologies and wealth creation events that come out of Israel, is a model for other countries to follow. Israel is a light for the entire region, allowing this type of innovative thinking to spread for the benefit of all,” Greenblatt said at OurCrowd’s Global Investor Summit in February.

“Each society – Palestinian, Israeli, Jordanian, Egyptian, Saudi, Emirati, Qatari, Omani, Bahraini, Kuwaiti and more – can be a part of this movement,” he added