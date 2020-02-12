Netanyahu: Hamas Will Face Major 'Surprise' Attack if the Rockets Continue

JERUSALEM, Israel - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Hamas terrorists with "the surprise of their lives" if they don't put a stop to the recent stream of rockets coming out of the Gaza Strip.

"I'm telling you as prime minister, I don't rush to war," Netanyahu said during an interview with Israel's Channel 20. "I don't puff out my chest, bang drums and blow trumpets. But we're preparing for Hamas the surprise of their lives. I won't say what it is, but it will be different from anything that came before."

Netanyahu added that Hamas' surprise "is entirely up to them. If they don't come to their senses with the rockets and don't stop the balloons, it's only a matter of time before we deploy it."

Just moments after the interview, Gaza terrorists launched another rocket at Israeli civilians. The rockets landed in an open field in southern Israel and no one was injured.

Israel has faced an increase in rocket and incendiary balloon attacks in the last few weeks - most notably after US President Donald Trump released his "Deal of the Century" Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Palestinians rejected the deal and ramped up violent attacks.

An Egyptian security delegation visited Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip on Monday and reiterated Netanyahu's demands for "a return to calm."

The delegation's message also included a warning that Israel will "deliver a major blow to Hamas with American and international cover" if the attacks do not stop, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported, citing anonymous Palestinian sources.

Hamas responded to the Egyptian delegation with a threat of their own: "the occupation doing anything stupid or assassinating resistance leaders would unleash a major war that would significantly impact the occupation's state and leaders."

The recent rocket and incendiary balloon attacks have caused little damage, but Israel is not taking any chances. The IDF has responded by striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and warning Israeli children to avoid explosive balloons that are often colorful and look like toys.