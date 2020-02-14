Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

New Film Explores the Scientific Evidence Behind Moses Splitting the Red Sea

02-14-2020
CBN News
Photo Courtesy: Timothy P Mahoney
Photo Courtesy: Timothy P Mahoney

JERUSALEM, Israel -  Moses splitting the Red Sea is one of the most extravagant miracles recorded in the Bible.

A new film exploring the scientific evidence behind this dramatic event is about to hit theaters for a limited time.

In Red Sea Miracle, filmmaker Tim Mahoney investigates the biblical, historical, and scientific explanations for the miracle and what it says about God.

The film screening is a Fathom Event that can be viewed in select theaters on Feb. 18 and May 5.

Click here to find it in a theater near you.

CBN is also hosting a Fathom Event for our new film detailing the life of Saint Patrick.

I AM PATRICK peels back centuries of myth and legend through expert interviews and re-enactments to learn about an ordinary man who helped bring the gospel to Europe.

You can watch I AM PATRICK in select theaters near you on March 17 and March 18. Click here for more details. 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles