Real-Life Story of Christian Aid Group That Rescues Innocents in War Zones is Coming to the Big Screen

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Eubank family has been on the frontlines of some of the most dangerous places on earth. Now, you'll get a chance to see their story on the big screen.

The family’s patriarch, former US Special Forces soldier Dave Eubank, founded the relief group called the Free Burma Rangers more than 20 years ago.

The group is guided by one clear mission – to be the hands and feet of Christ by standing with the oppressed of all faiths and ethnicities in conflict zones.

Eubank, his wife, and their three children have led this group to the battlefields of Burma, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan to provide emergency medical care, food, shelter, and fervent spirit-led prayer.

They’ve rescued children trapped by ISIS sniper fire, fed refugees in Syria, and rebuilt a church destroyed by ISIS.

You get a chance to see their life through their eyes in a new documentary film entitled “Free Burma Rangers.”

Audiences across the United States can go to the frontlines with the Eubank family as they venture into war zones and bring Christ to some of the darkest places.

Fathom Events is screening the film in select theaters on Feb 24. and Feb. 25.

Click here to get tickets.