Americans Vote Ilhan Omar 2019’s ‘Antisemite of the Year’

JERUSALEM, Israel – Freshman congresswoman Rep.Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been crowned 2019 “Antisemite of the Year,” according to a poll hosted by StopAntisemitism.org

The organization invited the American public to nominate and vote on who they believe has shown the most hatred towards the Jewish people over the last year.

On Nov. 21 voters narrowed down the finalists to notorious anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, neo-Nazi Richard Spencer, and Congresswoman Omar.

After thousands reportedly voted, Omar was declared the winner of the competition.

Mazal Tov to #IlhanOmar on being named 2019's Antisemite of the Year! Thousands voted & the Freshmen Congresswoman came out on top as the most vile Jew hater! America cannot afford leadership that perpetuates hatred against the #Jewish people! https://t.co/hrRKRxoYuo @Ilhan pic.twitter.com/NJFE3rcM9B — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 6, 2020

Omar, who is a strong supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against the Jewish State, has faced numerous accusations of anti-Semitism.

In 2012, Omar tweeted: "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

She also has claimed that Israel is not a real democracy because it has chosen to define itself as an ethnically and religiously Jewish state.

Omar sparked bipartisan backlash last year when she accused Jews of buying American support for Israel.

StopAntisemitism.org’s Liora Rez says it is important to expose anti-Semites especially at a time when bigotry against Jews is on the rise in the United States.

“Anti-Semitism is plaguing our nation, and it’s about time we create real consequences for those spreading it,” Rez said, according to JNS. “By exposing bigots like Rep. Ilhan Omar, we are ensuring that the public is alert and able to take action.”