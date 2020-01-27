'Dramatic and Encouraging': Israelis Now Allowed to Travel to Saudi Arabia

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s Interior Ministry announced Sunday that it will now begin allowing Israelis to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious and business trips.

The new policy is a historic step forward for the two countries and signals warming ties between the Jewish State and the birthplace of Islam. This change came just days before the White House announces its long-awaited peace plan. The administration is expected to seek Saudi approval for the plan.

According to the ministry, Israeli Muslims will be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious pilgrimages. Previous trips required special permission from the government.

Other Israelis will also be permitted to conduct business deals in the kingdom without the need of a foreign passport or special permission.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to the announcement, but experts say something is changing under the surface between Israel and the Islamic kingdom.

American Israeli author Joel Rosenberg has led two evangelical delegations to Saudi Arabia.

He told CBN News on Monday one cannot underestimate the significance of this new decision and its timing.



Evangelical delegation led by Joel Rosenberg in Saudi Arabia. 2019.

“It’s a dramatic development,” Rosenberg said, adding that Saudi Arabia has always been thought of by Israelis as “the forbidden kingdom.”

“It’s actually exciting and encouraging,” he shared.

Rosenberg is curious why Saudi Arabia decided to open the nation up to Israel the same week President Donald Trump will roll out the “Deal of the Century” Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. Usually, Arab states tend to be hostile towards Israel during peace plan talks, especially with one as controversial as Trump’s.

“Because of the controversy over the Trump plan, one might imagine that Arab states like Saudi Arabia might get angry about this plan or have serious reservations about it,” Rosenberg said.

However, he says there is a reason why Saudi Arabia chose this week to send such an “important signal of warmth.”

One reason why Saudi Arabia appears to be inching closer to Israel is because both countries view Iran as an increasing threat.

“The Saudis are deeply worried about the Iran threat and so are the Israelis and what we’re watching is Saudi Arabia beginning to realize that Israel is not the major threat or problem in the region. It’s part of the solution and therefore having warming relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is the right direction to go in,” Rosenberg explained.

The Iran threat is bringing what one would expect to be two enemies together. The only two Arab countries that have peace deals with Israel are Jordan and Egypt. Rosenberg argues Saudi Arabia could become a third country.

“Saudi leaders are very seriously considering [if it is] in their best national interest to open up trade relations with Israel and technology transfers, and investments and even a full-on peace treaty,” Rosenberg explained. “We haven’t seen a final decision, but this is a step that is both dramatic and encouraging.”