ISIS Declares War on Israel: ‘Attack the Jews and Slaughter Them’

JERUSALEM, Israel – ISIS announced that it has a new leader and a new mission: to kill the Jews.

The terror group released an audio recording on Monday of a spokesman for new ISIS leader Sheikh Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Qurashi calling on members to attack Jews and thwart the Israeli-Palestinian “Deal of the Century” peace process.

It is the second audio recording sent out since the United States killed former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October.

The spokesman said that although some in the West believe ISIS was destroyed the moment Baghdadi died, "we are still here, and we are ready to start a 'new stage' – hitting Israeli targets.

He ordered ISIS operatives in the Sinai and Syria to attack Israelis in their homes with numerous weapons, including chemical weapons.

“Oh soldiers of the caliphate everywhere, especially in beloved Sinai and blessed Syria, go for the Israeli settlements and marketplaces. Turn them into lands for testing your weapons and chemical rockets and other types [of weapons]. To the Muslims in Palestine and all countries: Be a spearhead in the war against the Jews and in thwarting their plans and their 'Deal of the Century,’” Al-Qurashi said according to a translation provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

President Donald Trump is set to release the long-awaited peace-plan on Tuesday after meeting with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at the White House.

Al-Qurashi said now is the time to slaughter Jews both inside and outside of Israel.

“We call upon you to join the soldiers of the caliphate, who are exerting themselves to remove the borders and the obstacles standing between them and fighting the Jews, who are determined, with Allah's permission, to topple the armies and bring down the thrones, formed by the Crusaders to be a protecting force for the Israelites, and incite their brothers everywhere to attack the Jews and slaughter them, inside Palestine and outside Palestine, and kill them wherever they can find them..."

The terror group also sent a warning to American Christians.

"Oh tyrants of America and worshippers of the Cross: Search for something else in which to rejoice other than your claims of finishing off the Islamic State,” he said. “If you include in your calculations that you managed to win a battle, and that the mujahideen (jihadis) withdrew from it, know that the entire matter is in the hands of Allah... Allah is merely testing his worshippers, to differentiate those who are sincere in their jihad from the insincere ones.”

ISIS says its new stage of war will begin “in the coming days.”

The Islamic State has already carried out attacks on Israel. In June 2016, three terrorists opened fire on civilians in Tel Aviv’s Sarona Market, killing four and wounding seven others.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the perpetrators said they were inspired by ISIS.