Israel Takes Battle Against Hezbollah Underground With New Tunnel Defense System

JERUSALEM, Israel – On Sunday, Israel’s military began a major construction project on its northern border. It is the latest effort by the IDF to protect Israelis from the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) brought in heavy equipment along the Lebanese frontier to begin the construction of an underground defense system.

The system will use sophisticated and classified technology to detect Hezbollah cross-border tunnels and protect Israelis along the northern border.

Last year CBN News got a rare look inside one Hezbollah terror tunnel uncovered by the IDF. It was built so hundreds of Hezbollah commandoes could infiltrate northern Israel.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told us then that this massive tunnel – a mile long and 22 stories deep - was nearly operational and posed an imminent danger.

“Operational in the sense that Hezbollah having the ability to break out and then to run to the nearest Israeli community. There are two communities here nearby, less than six minutes running distance from where we are now,” Conricus said.

Tunnel warfare expert Daphne Richemond Barak said the value of this type of warfare is priceless for Hezbollah.

“The potential reward is a major one if only it succeeds because it neutralizes the technological advantage of the Israeli army,” explained Barak.

Protecting against tunnels is not Israel’s only defense. In 2017, it’s also built a barrier, about 15 to 20 feet high along its border to protect against Hezbollah infiltrations.

“First of all, it gives us an observation point to see better. On the other hand, it gives us better protection. Today if a person runs toward the barrier to cross it, he can't run easily. He needs to stop for a moment or two that gives us enough time to react,” said Mar. Baha Ibrahim, Deputy Engineering Officer of the Galilee Regional Division

Israel fought Hezbollah in the 2006 second Lebanon war and IDF leaders say the next war with Hezbollah is not a question of if but when. With thousands of soldiers and as many as 150,000 rockets and missiles, Israel has many reasons behind its need for vigilance.