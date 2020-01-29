Displaying 30+ Stories
Middle East Expert Joel Rosenberg on President Trump’s Peace Plan

01-29-2020
Chris Mitchell
Photo Credit: CBN News
Middle East Expert and Best Selling Author Joel Rosenberg spoke with CBN News about President Trump’s historic peace plan unveiled at the White House on Tuesday.  Rosenberg addressed a number of issues including:

.  His initial impressions of this historic plan. 

.  How significant it is to have Sunni Arab nations react positively to the plan. 

.  What about the internal opposition Israeli Prime Minister faces here in Israel? 

.  How will Evangelical Christians react to this plan? 

.  How should Christians pray for Israelis and Palestinians as they face this historic crossroads?

Rosenberg brings years of experience in the Middle East to his analysis, his geo-political thriller novels have been read by millions and has met face to face with many of the leaders of the Middle East. 

