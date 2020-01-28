Netanyahu Pulls His Request for Immunity from Prosecution at the Last Minute

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to pull his request for immunity from prosecution on Tuesday just hours before Knesset proceedings were set to begin.

Netanyahu said in a statement on his Facebook page that he pulled the request because he would not get a fair procedure and the entire parliamentary process is a "dirty game."

He also claimed the proceedings would be used as a distraction from the "Deal of the Century" Israeli-Palestinian peace plan the Trump Administration will release on Tuesday. Netanyahu and his chief rival, Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz, met with President Donald Trump on Monday ahead of the deal's release.

"In this fateful hour for the people of Israel, when I am in the United States on a historic mission to design the permanent borders of Israel and ensure our security for decades to come, the Knesset is expected to open another exhibition in the circus of removing immunity," Netanyahu wrote.

The Knesset, Israel's parliament, was set to discuss the formation of a special committee to debate Netanyahu's request for immunity from prosecution. According to Israeli law, sitting prime ministers are the only political leaders who can request immunity from prosecution while they are still serving in that position.

Netanyahu was indicted on several serious corruption charges last year, including fraud, breach of trust, and bribery in three separate cases. He denies any guilt and claims the charges are attacks against his political career.

His Likud party was planning on boycotting the parliamentary procedure.

Israelis are scheduled to go to national elections for the third time in less than a year on March 2. Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz have been able to pull together a majority in the Knesset. Many analysts are saying the results are not likely to be different this time around. But Israelis are hoping there will be a breakthrough.