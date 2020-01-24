Displaying 30+ Stories
'We're Called to Bless Israel': Going to Israel Not Just Political for Pence, It's Deeply Spiritual

Vice President Mike Pence along with more than forty world leaders met in Jerusalem on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, declaring "never again" with a united voice.  

CBN's David Brody traveled to Jerusalem to speak with the vice president about the rise of anti-Semitism worldwide and why America stands with the modern state of Israel.  

That was part of the conversation as they stood in the old city near the Western Wall.  

Traveling to Israel is not just political for Pence. As a Bible-believing Christian, it's deeply spiritual.

"For Christian believers, we're grounded in the conviction that we're called to bless Israel," Pence told CBN News. "The Bible tells us that those who bless her will be blessed and those who curse her will be cursed."
 
"Really, since before the American founding, Americans called for the restoration of Israel to the Promised Land. And when Israel was restored in 1948, America was the first nation on earth to recognize the Jewish State of Israel. And we've been with them every step of the way because it's a heart connection," Pence explained.
 
David Brody's full interview with Vice President Mike Pence airs this Sunday, January 26, on a special edition of Faith Nation on the "Freeform" channel at 8 P.M. eastern.

 

