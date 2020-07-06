﻿Israel Strikes Gaza Terrorists After Rocket Attacks

JERUSALEM, Israel – Palestinian terrorists in Gaza launched three rockets into Israel Sunday evening amid rising tensions over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria.

The Israel Defense Forces said two of the rockets landed in open territory and did not cause any damage or casualties. The third rocket was intercepted by the Irion Dome missile defense system.

Israel retaliated by targeting Hamas’ underground terror infrastructure in Gaza.

No terror group in the coastal enclave has claimed responsibility for the attacks but the IDF says it holds Hamas responsible.

The rockets come after sworn enemies – Fatah in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza – have announced they are temporarily putting aside their rivalry to stop Israel and Washington’s annexation plans.

Hamas last month urged Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to fight the move.

“It is the duty of each free Palestinian citizen to rise up against this flagrant aggression on our land,” said senior Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil.

However, it is yet to be seen if a violent uprising against the plan will materialize.

