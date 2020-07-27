Israeli Delegation Brings Virus Testing Technology to India

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli delegation from the country’s Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs arrived in India Monday morning to test the effectiveness of Israel’s COVID-19 diagnosis technology.

The group of 20 experts will be testing several Israeli technologies that claim to be able to detect and diagnose the virus within minutes.

The researchers will collect tens of thousands of samples and analyze them using artificial intelligence-based computer systems.

The Israeli team will also bring medical equipment, including ventilators, with them to deliver to India.

India is not the only country Israel has collaborated with since the beginning of the outbreak. Although no Gulf states have official diplomatic ties with Israel, several countries have turned to Israel to help battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

CBN News previously reported that representatives from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and a third unnamed Gulf state have been in contact with Israel's Sheba Medical Center to share knowledge and obtain resources to fight COVID-19.

“We offered them any help they need, even if it’s connecting doctors or nurses, or sending teams to them, sharing logistical knowledge,” said Yoel Hareven, who leads the hospital’s International Division. “Whatever help we can give our neighbors – we will do it happily.”

“There is a growing readiness to interact with us, even openly, in the health sphere,” he said. “These things happen slowly, but they happen, maybe not at the [inter-governmental] level as we would have liked, but things are happening.”

For the first time ever, two commercial planes from the United Arab Emirates flew directly to Israel bringing tons of medical supplies for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.