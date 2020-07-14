Missouri Becomes 32nd State to Enact Anti-BDS Law

﻿JERUSALEM, Israel – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed into law on Monday a bill that prohibits the state from doing business with contractors who boycott Israel, making it the 32nd state to pass an anti-BDS measure.

Missouri’s GOP-led House of Representatives passed the Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act, 95-40 in May. The Senate passed the measure, 28-1, on April 30.

The law requires companies that seek to do business with the state of Missouri to sign a contract vowing not to boycott Israel. According to the Associated Press, the law does not apply to contracts worth less than $10,000 or business with fewer than 10 employees.

Opponents argue the bill silences businesses who want to engage in peaceful protest against Israel. Proponents say the law gives the state the freedom to choose its business partners without infringing on individual speech rights.

John Hagee, Christians United for Israel founder and chairman, said in a statement that the law makes "clear that Missouri will not be party to the economic warfare waged by Israel's detractors. Missourians can now rest assured that their tax dollars will not be used in furtherance of the anti-Semitic movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.