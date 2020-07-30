Uncovering the Mystery of Tisha B'av at the City of David

JERUSALEM, Israel – Millions of Jews around the world are grieving, fasting, and praying for Tisha B’av, which mourns the destruction of the two Jewish Temples in Jerusalem and other tragedies the Jewish people have suffered throughout history.

Known as the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, Tisha B’av falls on the ninth day of the month of AV. The day or mourning began Wednesday evening and extends for 25 hours.

This year, the fast coincides with the coronavirus pandemic, forcing many synagogues to limit their gatherings.

“To our sorrow, the plague is intensifying and we need heavenly mercy,” said David Lau, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel.

CBN News got a closer look at the destruction of the Temple 2,000 years ago at the City of David in Jerusalem. Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell took our viewers on Facebook and YouTube underground to walk the pilgrimage road that Jesus and millions of other Jews once walked on the way to the temple before it was destroyed.

The site is still being excavated and is a window into what biblical Jerusalem looked like.

Click below to join CBN News on the pilgrimage road and learn how it relates to Tisha B’av.