Israel in Talks to Buy American Coronavirus Vaccine

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is close to reaching a deal with the American biotech company Moderna to buy the firm’s COVID-19 vaccine if trials prove successful, Ynet reported.

Moderna announced on Thursday it is entering the final stages of testing for the vaccine. They will test the vaccine on 30,000 volunteers during July. Some will be given the real vaccine and others will be given a placebo.

"The company remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021 from the company’s internal US manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Lonza," the company said in a press release.

The vaccine is codenamed as mRNA-1273.

“Moderna is committed to advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 as safely and quickly as possible to demonstrate our vaccine’s ability to significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 disease,” said Tal Zaks, MD, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Moderna.

Moderna is leading the world’s race to find a coronavirus vaccine. A vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca is also a strong candidate. AstraZeneca has also launched a large-scale human trial on 10,000 volunteers.

Israel has seen more than 19,122 coronavirus cases since the outbreak began. More than 15,300 people have recovered and 302 have died.