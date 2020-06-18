Joshua Aaron Sings ‘The Blessing’ in Hebrew From the Heart of Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – When Elevation Worship released “The Blessing” featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes in March, it touched hearts around the world.

Videos of Christian groups singing the song from Pittsburgh to the United Kingdom went viral online as a blessing to a broken world.

One artist just released a music video singing “The Blessing” in Hebrew in the Holy City of Jerusalem.

Award-winning Messianic American-Israeli Joshua Aaron belts out “Ha Bracha” – Hebrew for “The Blessing” – with his son Max as they stand before the Western Wall and other iconic sites in Jerusalem.

Aaron’s music video has gained a quarter of a million views so far.

Aaron’s video comes after members of more than 65 churches and ministries across the UK videotaped themselves singing "The UK Blessing."

The nearly 7-minute video went viral within the first few hours and has more than 3.3 million views.

Commenters on YouTube share how meaningful the song is to them what the world battles the coronavirus and other challenges.

“I don’t really comment on videos but I’ve been really struggling mentally recently, especially now in quarantine. [But] whenever I feel really down, I come back to this video. It’s such a powerful video. Whatever you’re going through right now, the [Lord] has a plan, have faith,” one user wrote.

“This shows that the people make the church, not the building. Even though we can’t go to church building, we can still praise the Lord our God,” another said.