Newborn Syrian Baby With Heart Defect Gets Emergency Surgery in Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – A 10-day old Syrian baby born to refugees in Cyprus was airlifted to Israel on Thursday to receive potentially life-saving treatment for his severe heart defect.

The Cypriot Health Ministry organized the medical intervention in cooperation with the Israeli Embassy in Cyprus.

The infant received emergency heart surgery at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center. He was later moved to a recovery ward on a respirator.

Israel waived the mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine policy for the boy’s father, who is staying at the hospital until his son is approved for travel.

“We are proud to take part in this young boy’s road to recovery. We wish him and his family health and happiness,” said Yuval Rotem, the Director-General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign affairs.

From 2013 to 2018, the Israel Defense Forces provided humanitarian and medical assistance to Syrian’s suffering in their country’s devastating civil war. Injured Civilians were allowed to enter Israel to receive medical treatment.

The IDF ended the operation in 2018 after Syrian President Bashar Assad’s troops regained control in southern Syria.