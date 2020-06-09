Palestinian TV Calls for the Murder of Jews in Extremist Videos

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli watchdog organization says the Palestinian Authority is continuing to incite Palestinians to commit violence against Jews through recent music videos aired on government-controlled television.

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports that during the last two weeks, one specific PA channel has shown four videos that are provoking Palestinians to kill Jews in anticipation of Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

One of the music videos reportedly calls on viewers to “Restore the glory of Khaibar.

Khaibar, also spelled “Khaybar,” refers to a battle in 628 AD when the Islamic prophet Mohammad and his army defeated the Jews living in the northern Arabian peninsula. Many Jews died during the fight.

“At extremist gatherings and rallies, this slogan is often chanted as a threat to Jews, warning them that they should expect their coming defeat and slaughter by Muslims,” PMW said in a news release Monday.

Another music video features a song about defending “the honor and the religion” with the help of men “who do not fear death.” The singers say they are at the service of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and their blood is it’s “torch.”

The PMW cites a third video that appears to show Palestinians asking God to make them martyrs – a term some use to describe those who die while committing terror attacks against Israel.

The video features images of Wafa Idris, the first Palestinian female suicide bomber who blew herself up in Jerusalem in 2002, killing one person and injuring more than 100 people.

Ayat al-Akhras, another young Palestinian woman who killed herself and two others in a 2002 suicide bombing, is also featured in the video.

Lastly, PMW points to a fourth video where the song says Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is defended and redeemed by the blood of the “men of Palestine.”

The videos come amid rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Authority after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to annex parts of the West Bank.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas declared the PA would end all security cooperation with Israel and the US because of the plans.

Historically, the PA and Israel have worked together to prevent terror attacks. Experts feared stopping security coordination could make both vulnerable to more attacks.

However, Israeli media reported Sunday that Palestinian security forces thwarted an attack against IDF soldiers in the West Bank. An anonymous source said the PA’s security forces uncovered hidden explosives planted to kill Israeli soldiers.

The source did not say if there was any communication between the heads of PA security and Israeli defense leaders.