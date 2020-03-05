Israel’s Powerful Laser Technology Can Destroy Explosive Balloons from Gaza

JERUSALEM, Israel – Earlier this year, Israel revealed that it is testing breakthrough laser technology to defend itself against drone and missile attacks.

A new system developed by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is powerful enough to destroy explosive balloons but safe enough to use in urban areas and not blind nearby civilians.

Prof. Amiel Ishaaya of Ben-Gurion University began working on the Light Blade (Lahav-Or in Hebrew) laser system after Gaza terrorists started launching incendiary balloons into Israel in 2018. While not as deadly as missiles, balloons spark fires and cause major damage to farmlands.

"We just worked on a laser system for cutting thick plastic for greenhouses. Kites and balloons are made of similar materials," Ishaaya told The Jerusalem Post.

Ishaaya, together with Dr. Rami Aharoni and border police founded OptiDefense to develop the system. Last month they tested the system against incendiary balloons near the Gaza border with excellent results.

"We succeeded in downing everything that came within our field of fire," Ishaaya said.

Now he is focusing on bigger targets like deadly attack drones.

Ishaaya explained that what makes his drones different is they can be deployed in high populated areas like airports without fear of injuring people.

"In order to operate most high-powered laser defense systems, the airspace needs to be cleared for many kilometers around so the laser does not accidentally blind anyone. Our system operates on a lower frequency which makes it safe for urban environments. Airports, for example, could station our systems around to provide complete coverage without endangering any pilots or passengers,” he explained.

This year, Israel’s Defense Ministry is also testing high-energy lasers strong enough to destroy rockets and lasers.