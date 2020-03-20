Visit Israel from Your Home: CBN News Takes You to the Holy Land with Daily Virtual Tour 

Millions of people around the world have been forced into isolation as part of the global effort to stop the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Since no tourists are allowed in Israel during this time, CBN News is bringing Israel to you. Join us here every day as we take you on a virtual tour through Israel's most fascinating sites from the comfort of your own home. Ride with us on the Sea of Galilee, walk the ancient pilgrimage road to that Jesus once walked, and visit ancient Shiloh. We will update this page with a different story each day featuring some of the most iconic biblical and archaeological sites. The coronavirus can't stop this incredible journey. Watch the Bible come alive with us.



Day 1: Our journey begins in the Galilee where Jesus performed miracles, walked on water, and gave the Sermon on the Mount.

Come back right here tomorrow for the next step in our journey!