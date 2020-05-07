America’s Unique Bond with Israel on This National Day of Prayer

JERUSALEM, Israel - Today, May 7th is the National Day of Prayer in the United States, a tradition that began as early as 1775. In 2019, President Donald Trump proclaimed “Our Nation's honored tradition of prayer has sustained us and strengthened our trust that God will continue to watch over and accompany us through the best of times and the darkest hours. May we as Americans never forget the power of prayer and the greatness of our Creator. On this National Day of Prayer, let each of us, according to our own faiths, call upon God for His guidance and express our gratitude for the love and grace He bestows on us and our country.”

Given the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, President Trump once again issued a proclamation on March 14th when he declared:

“As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship. But in this time we must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God’s healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation.”

Given Americans' focus on prayer and the Bible today, it seems an opportune time to mention this new video series by Ambassador Yoram Ettinger. Ettinger is the former Israeli liaison to the US Congress and has a deep grasp of American history, Israel and the Bible. He chronicles the deep and enduring bond America has with the Jewish people and the State of Israel, a bond forged in the early days of America with a video series called “1620-2020: The 400th Anniversary of the Unique US-Israel Kinship.” You may be surprised in these easy-to-watch 3 minute videos the rich history of the common Judeo-Christian values shared by Israel and America.

This first video is called “The Early Pilgrims and the Modern Day Exodus.”

His next video is called “The Founding Fathers, Moses and the Bible.”