Israel Eases Quarantine Restrictions on Returning Travelers, Parks Open

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s government on Sunday eased more coronavirus regulations as the entire nation continues to see a decline in new cases.

Now, Israelis who are returning from abroad will not be forced into designated “quarantine hotels” for 14 days. Instead, they will be permitted to self-isolate at home but are prohibited from using public transportation.

There is still a general ban on almost all foreign nationals traveling into the country.

Meanwhile, outdoor parks and nature reserves are now opened so long as users maintain social distancing guidelines. Children’s playgrounds and beaches are still closed.

The Health Ministry on Monday announced the reopening of fertility clinics for women with no preexisting conditions.

Economy Minister Eli Cohen called for restaurants to be allowed to open before the May 31 date set by the government.

Cohen argued that because of Israel’s low infection rate indicates that the economy is safe to reopen.

“Now that we are seeing an infection rate of just 30-40 people a day, we want to push ahead and get people back to work,” he told Channel 12.

“In light of the positive data that we are seeing, we are pushing to accelerate the reopening of the economy. We are in control of the health situation and if there is another outbreak, the health system is better prepared.”

COVID-19 has infected more than 16,400 people in Israel, and over 11,400 people have recovered. So far, 252 people have died.