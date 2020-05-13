Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

‘Open Anti-Semitism’: Ukrainian Police Official Requests List of Jews in Kolomyya

05-13-2020
Emily Jones

JERUSALEM, Israel – The National Police of Ukraine have launched an investigation after a high-ranking police official requested a list of all the religious Jews in the city of Kolomyya.

The letter was dated February 18, 2020, and was signed by Myhaylo Bank – who leads a unit against organized crime.

“Please provide us the following information regarding the Orthodox Jewish religious community of Kolomyya, namely: The organization’s charter; list of members of the Jewish religious community, with indication of data, mobile phones and their places of residence,” said Eduard Dolinsky, Director General of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee.

“It is explained as fight against transnational criminal gangs,” Dolinsky said after posting the letter on Twitter.

The head of the Jewish community, Jacob Zalichker, refused to provide the requested information and said he would only comply if he receives a court-ordered warrant.

Ukraine’s police force opened an inquiry into Bank’s actions after Israeli Ambassador Joel Lion intervened in the matter.

“It’s a total disgrace and open anti-Semitism,” Dolinsky told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “It’s especially dangerous when it comes from a law enforcement agency that we have to fight the very thing it is perpetrating.”

A report released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) last year revealed that 46% of Ukrainians hold "pernicious and pervasive" anti-Semitic attitudes towards Jews.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles