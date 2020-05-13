Displaying 30+ Stories
Palestinian Teen Killed Amid Violent Clashes Throughout West Bank

05-13-2020
Emily Jones
AP Photo: Palestinians run away from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes after a soldier was killed
JERUSALEM, Israel – A Palestinian teenager named Zaid Fadel Al-Qaysiah, 15, was shot dead Wednesday during early morning clashes with Israeli soldiers in the al-Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, the Palestinian Health Ministry told AFP

The IDF reported Wednesday that riots broke out in the camp during an arrest raid. Terrorists threw stones and explosives at Israeli soldiers. The troops dispersed the crowd using a combination of live fire and less lethal weapons. The military said it was aware of “claims of a Palestinian being killed and a number of Palestinians being injured.”

The clashes come one day after an Israeli soldier, Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal, 21, was killed in the Palestinian town of Ya’bad when he was hit in the head by a rock thrown by a Palestinian youth while making arrests in the area.

Ben-Ygal is the first Israeli soldier to be killed in action this year.

Israeli leaders vowed to find the person responsible for Ben-Ygal’s death and the military, together with the Shin Bet security agency, arrested at least 10 residents of the building where the rock was thrown.

Ben-Ygal’s funeral was held Tuesday evening at the Be’er Yaakov cemetery.

“He was my only son. I have nothing else, he was my whole world,” Ben-Ygal’s father said.

Hundreds of mourners showed up to pay their respects.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces also stopped an apparent attempted stabbing at the Qalandiya Crossing outside Jerusalem. A Palestinian tried to stab a border guard but was shot and wounded before finishing the attack.

