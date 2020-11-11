Fmr. Israeli Amb. Danon: 'All Options' On the Table if US Re-Joins Iranian Nuclear Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel – While the United States waits for the final results of the presidential election, Israel is watching.

Final results may be tied up in the courts for weeks, but Israeli leaders look to one major foreign policy difference between President Donald Trump and a potential Biden administration: Iran.

"The main concern for us is the Iranian issue," Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the United States told CBN News. "Vice president Biden said very clearly that he wants to re-enter the JCOPA, the agreement with the Iranians. He wants to improve it, but we know the Iranians. They will play their games. They will continue with deceptions, with lies and at the end of the day, they will have the same agreement."

Former President Barack Obama and then Vice President Biden forged the nuclear deal in 2015 that President Trump ended in 2018. Biden and Senator Kamala Harris are on record to renew the deal if Iran meets certain conditions.

"If Tehran returns to compliance with the deal, President Biden would re-enter the agreement, using hard-nosed diplomacy and support from our allies to strengthen it and extend it," Biden's official campaign website says.

CBN News reached out to the Biden campaign and did not receive a response at the time of publishing.

Danon says Israeli leaders will consider changing its approach to mitigating the Iranian threat if the US re-enters the Iranian agreement as it stands today.

"If the US will decide to re-enter the JCOPA without making crucial changes, Israel will have to re-calculate our approach to the nuclear race of Iran."

Danon told CBN News "all options" are on the table for how Israel may respond.

"We will not allow the Iranians to obtain nuclear capability. We will do whatever is necessary. We have the means to make sure it will never happen, and we mean it."