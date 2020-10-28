Trump: At Least Five More Countries to Make Peace with Israel After Election

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump said Tuesday that up to 10 more countries will normalize relations with Israel, but they’re waiting to see the results of next week’s presidential election before making a move.

“We have five, but really have probably nine or ten that are right in the mix, we’re going to have a lot, I think we’ll have all of them eventually,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before hitting the campaign trail.

“It’s five definites,” he later added.

The president said news of more peace deals will be made “largely after the election.”

“We’re doing a lot of work right now and I’m involved in all of those deals. The beauty is there is peace in the Middle East with no money and with no blood. There’s no blood all over the sand,” said Trump.

Last month, Israel signed historic normalization agreements called the “Abraham Accords” with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House. Trump announced on Friday that Sudan had also decided to make peace with Israel and the president predicted that Saudi Arabia could follow.

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen told Israel’s Channel 12 News on Sunday he too expected Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel, but that the kingdom is waiting to see the results of the Nov. 3 election.

The report said a Saudi decision to join the Abraham Accords will likely involve a significant arms deal with the US.

Other reports indicate that Oman could be the next Gulf country to make peace with Israel – a move that could happen before the election.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday welcomed the words of the daughter of Lebanon’s president, who said peace with Israel is possible after the two countries resolve their border disputes and reach an agreement about the Palestinians.

Gantz said he had heard “positive voices in Lebanon that are maybe talking about peace and relations with Israel. These are welcome words.”

The Palestinians strongly condemn the recent peace deals with Israel and fear they undermine their efforts to establish a future independent state.