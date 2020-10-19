World Leaders Honored With 'Friends of Zion Award' at Christian Media Summit

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel held its 4th annual Christian Media Summit Sunday at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

The virtual event, which focused on celebrating Israel’s unique friendship with Christians, was broadcast around the world and featured journalists, dignitaries, and Israeli leaders.

Dr. Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, presented the prestigious “Friends of Zion Awards” to world leaders who have shown their support for the Jewish nation. The list of recipients includes presidents, kings, a sultan, crown prince, and prime minister.

The awardees include:

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman

President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia

President Klaus Iohannis of Romania

President Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay

President of Miloš Zeman of Czech Republic

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi

"All these Presidents will move their Embassies to Jerusalem and all the Muslim leaders will make peace with Israel in time,” said Dr. Evans.

Dr. Evans recently participated in a delegation that met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Saudi Arabia.

"There is no doubt in my mind who is quietly driving the amazing peace initiatives in the Gulf region. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told our group the Palestinians can solve their problem by copying Israel. He also said educating children to hate Jews must stop, and that the world has zero tolerance for terror being used to achieve political objectives," said Evans.

"I can say the brightest, most articulate, and most forward-thinking is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Israel’s “Christian Friends” and applauded the recent Abraham Accords – which saw Israel sign peace treaties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“The historic Abraham Accord can provide a model of peaceful coexistence between all people and religions in our region and around the world. Israel will continue to do all that is necessary to seek peace with all our neighbors,” said Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

The Friends of Zion Award was commissioned by the late Israeli President Shimon Peres.

Previous recipients include US President Donald Trump, former US President George W. Bush, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President Salome Zourabishvili of Georgia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and others.