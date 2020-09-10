Arab League Refuses to Pass Resolution Condemning Israel-UAE Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Arab League on Wednesday failed to pass a resolution unanimously condemning the new normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Palestinians presented the resolution during the 154th session of the Arab League.

"Discussions regarding this point were serious. It was comprehensive and took some time. But it did not lead in the end to agreement about the draft resolution that was proposed by the Palestinian side," Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told reporters.

Palestinian Authority Representative to the Arab League Muhannad al-Aklouk told Ma’an News that after “a three-hour debate, some Arab countries refused to include [a] statement condemning [the UAE] for abandoning Arab decisions. Additionally, they struck out a clause which discussed the trilateral agreement” between the United States, Israel and the UAE.

Palestinian leaders have sharply condemned the US-brokered agreement and are urging Arab states to reject the peace deal.

Despite failing to reach a consensus about the deal, the Arab league reaffirmed its commitment to the Palestinian cause.

"The goal all our Arab countries seek, without exception, is to end the [Israeli] occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit.

Tensions between the Palestinians and Arab countries in the region have risen ever since the Israel-UAE deal was announced. They consider the agreement to be a stab in the back by the UAE. Egypt applauded the deal and Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have agreed to open their airspace for the first time to Israeli commercial flights.

Israeli and Emirati leaders will go to the White House on Tuesday to attend an official signing ceremony that will make the normalization official.

Meanwhile, the UAE is working quickly to prepare for new Israeli visitors.

Abu Dhabi has ordered local hotels to provide kosher meals for Jewish tourists.

Israel and the UAE are hoping for billions of dollars in trade, particularly in the tech and tourism industries.