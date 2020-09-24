Israel Set to Ramp Up Restrictions Just a Week into Second Coronavirus Lockdown

Less than week after Israel began its second COVID -19 lockdown, the coronavirus cabinet decided to tighten restrictions even further. The recommendation goes to the cabinet for a full vote on Thursday.

The push for a more rigid lockdown came just after word of nearly 7,000 cases and 32 deaths in a 24-hour period.

“The situation is bad; we’re seeing a steep increase in morbidity rates. We need to reach decisions, hard decisions,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a break in the meeting.

Following hours of heated debate, Netanyahu pushed through the measures despite opposition from the Finance Ministry and others, including the government appointed coronavirus commissioner, Ronni Gamzu.

“As prime minister, I’m obligated to protect your lives, and everyone must understand that this is a life-threatening situation. That’s why there no other choice. We’re going to make hard decisions and save lives – with your cooperation,” Netanyahu added.

Israel has had more than 206,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 650 now in serious condition.

The increased restrictions would begin Friday and are scheduled to last at least until the end of the holidays, in about two weeks. Netanyahu says they may lessen restrictions after that if the numbers decrease.

For now, the lockdown is expected to include synagogues except for limited prayers on Yom Kippur; reducing protestors and allowing demonstrations within a kilometer of one’s house; closing nonessential businesses; reducing public transport; and allowing citizens to gather with only their nuclear families.

The closure will cost an estimated $10 billion if it lasts three weeks. many argue its the unnecessary but Netanyahu prevailed.

“Whoever thinks we can work with the plague exploding, with the morbidity rising and this won’t affect the economy is mistaken. If we want to work and to take difficult steps, it’s preferable to do this during the holidays, now, when the economy in lower gear,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu reportedly spoke to alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is in Washington, who agreed with the full lockdown.

Netanyahu said more important than the closure itself is that Israelis wear masks and don’t hold large gatherings.