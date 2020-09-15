Israel to Sign Historic 'Abraham Accord' With UAE, Bahrain at White House Tuesday

JERUSALEM, Israel - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington Tuesday getting ready to sign two historic diplomatic deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

President Donald Trump will preside over the signing ceremony, which will take place at 12 p.m. ET on the White House’s South Lawn. Netanyahu and Emirati and Bahraini foreign officials will sign the deals before a crowd of more than 700 people. CBN News will carry coverage of the event LIVE on the CBN News Channel.

The deal Israel will sign with the UAE will be a peace treaty, Netanyahu said Monday. It was previously unclear if the deal will be normalization or peace since Israel and the UAE have never been at war.

The deal Israel will sign with Bahrain will be a declaration of intent to make peace with Bahrain. This is because there was not enough time to draw up a full agreement since Friday when ties between Bahrain and Israel were announced, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The peace treaty with the UAE will have to be brought before a vote in Israel’s cabinet and then the Knesset after Netanyahu signs it. The treaty will only be finalized after it is approved by the cabinet. Meanwhile, Israel’s declaration with Bahrain is just a joint statement that does not need Knesset approval.

Trump will sign the Israel-UAE and Israel-Bahrain deals as a “witness” or “observer.”

In addition to the individual bilateral agreements Israel will sign with the UAE and Bahrain, all three countries will sign a trilateral document. The specific details of the deals have yet to be revealed.

“We have worked on this for very many years,” said Netanyahu. “This is a great turning point in the history of Israel and in the history of the Middle East. It will have a great and positive effect on every citizen of Israel. I also promise you, according to what I see here, that additional countries are on the way.”

Before the signing ceremony, Netanyahu and Trump will hold a bilateral meeting at the White House and then leaders from all four countries will meet.

The signing of these so-called "Abrahamic Accords" comes after months of diplomatic work spearheaded by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who led the negotiations.

“These agreements are a huge accomplishment for the countries involved and have led to a tremendous sense of hope and optimism in the region,” said Kushner. “Instead of focusing on past conflicts, people are now focused on creating a vibrant future filled with endless possibilities.”

The agreements could usher in a seismic shift in the Middle East. If Saudi Arabia were to follow, this would have major implications for Iran, Syria, and Lebanon. Experts believe other Muslim countries that could soon establish ties with Israel include Oman, Sudan, and Morocco.

The Palestinians have strongly condemned the deals and consider them a stab in the back. While the UAE has said Israel agreed not to move forward with its contentious plans to annex up to 30% of the West Bank, biblical Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu has insisted that annexation remains on the table and is merely suspended.

The UAE and Bahrain will become the third and fourth Arab countries to make peace with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.