Israeli Leaders Decide to Lock Down 30 Cities to Keep Virus Crisis from Spiraling Out of Control

JERUSALEM, Israel – After lifting a nationwide lockdown in May, Israel’s government announced Thursday it will begin imposing restrictions on the population again in the wake of an unprecedented spike in new virus cases.

The Coronavirus Cabinet, a small group of government ministers, decided to lock down 30 “red” cities and neighborhoods across the country where infection rates are high. The restrictions will go into effect on Monday. Full details, including the list of cities and restrictions, will be released Sunday.

The cities currently considered red include Nazareth, Tiberias, Bnei Brak, Maale Iron, Ein Mahil, Assafiya, Arara, Fureidis, Qalansawe, and others.

Many of the towns where infection rates are highest are in predominately ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities where large gatherings are sometimes still being held. Israel’s Ynet news reported that ultra-Orthodox government ministers opposed the local closures.

The restrictions under consideration for the 30 red zones include banning entry and exit from these areas, closing all non-essential business and all schools except daycare and special education facilities, halting public transportation, and forbidding residents from venturing farther than 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from their homes.

Israel’s top coronavirus official Prof. Ronni Gamzu told the Israeli public to take the government’s warnings seriously.

“This is a message to all of Israel: No weddings! No mass gatherings! No dismissal [of guidelines] at any restaurant or anywhere!” he said, visibly distraught. “I’m sorry to be emotional. This is a pivotal moment… All of Israel is at war. Illness numbers that climb from 2,000 to 3,000 in one day should worry us all.”

“Anyone who doesn’t put on a mask and who disregards [instructions] is spitting in the face of doctors and nurses who are working 24 hours a day at coronavirus wards,” Gamzu added.

The decision to impose new lockdown restrictions comes a day after Israel’s Health Ministry reported a new record of more than 3,000 daily cases. So far, more than 125,000 people have been infected with the virus. Some 99,000 people have recovered and more than 985 have died.

Israeli television reported this week that the Jewish State now has the highest rate of new virus infections per capita in the world – followed by Brazil, Spain, the United States, and France.

Meanwhile, researchers from Hebrew University told government ministers they believe hospitals could be completely overwhelmed within two weeks if the virus cases continue to increase.

Israel’s complete lockdown in May was a major blow to the economy, and many are concerned that the new restrictions will devastate more businesses.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged these concerns and said government leaders are deliberating about how to maintain the health of the population and the economy.