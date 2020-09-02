Israeli Soldier, Officer Injured in Suspected Car-Ramming Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli soldier and police officer sustained minor injuries Wednesday morning during a suspected car-ramming attack at the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank.

The assailant drove his silver sedan into police officers stationed at the junction. After striking the officers, he ran towards them with a knife. The terrorist was shot by the injured police officer and is in moderate condition, a spokesman for the Israeli police said.

The injured officers were treated on the scene and then transported to the Beilinson Medical Center in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz wished the injured soldier and officer a swift recovery.

“I wish full health for the IDF soldier and police officer injured this morning in an attack. We will not allow terrorism to raise its head, and we will fight assailants and those who send them. The IDF and security forces will continue to be prepared on all fronts,” said Gantz.

The Tapauh Junction is a common site for terror attacks against Israeli troops.

The suspected car-ramming comes a week after an Israeli man was killed in a stabbing attack in Petah Tikva.