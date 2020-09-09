Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Following Israel-UAE Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize just weeks after helping broker an agreement to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Norwegian parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde submitted the nomination.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde, chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News.

Tybring-Gjedde, who said he is “not a big Trump supporter,” lauded the new Emirati-Israeli peace deal that will officially be signed at the White House next week.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote in his nomination letter.

The letter also cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News the Nobel Committee should judge Trump on the facts and “not on the way he behaves sometimes."

“The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.” Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for his, according to the Nobel committee, “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

This is the second time Tybring-Gjedde has nominated Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Tybring-Gjedde, along with another Norwegian official, submitted a nomination in 2018 following Trump’s meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Trump did not win.