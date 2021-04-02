Watch Garden Tomb Easter Service from Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – While the pandemic may be stopping you from celebrating Jesus' resurrection in Israel, CBN is taking you to the city where it happened with a live-streamed Easter Sunrise Service at the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem.

Click here to watch the service Easter morning at 9 a.m. EDT. You can also watch it on the CBN News YouTube channel, the CBN News app, the CBN Family app, and our CBN New YouTube channel. The sermon will be available in English, Spanish and Mandarin.

The Garden Tomb is the site where some believe the Resurrection took place.

For years CBN has partnered with the Garden Tomb Association to broadcast its Easter Sunrise Service where thousands would gather on site and hundreds of thousands more online. However this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, tourists are not allowed in Israel.

That's why CBN and the Garden Tomb combin ed to provide this special Easter service reminding us of the angel's message that Easter morning 2,000 years ago: "He is not here. He isrisen from the dead!"