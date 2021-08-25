Bennett Lands in Washington Ahead of First Official Visit to White House

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Washington DC Wednesday morning for a two-day official visit.

Bennett is expected to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Before he left, Bennett said he was bringing a new spirit of cooperation between the US and Israel.

“There is a new administration in the US and a new government in Israel, and I am bringing with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of cooperation, which rests on the special and long-standing connection between the two countries,” said Bennett.

The prime minister said this week he will present a new strategy to stop Iran’s nuclear program that avoids reviving the 2015 nuclear deal world powers made with Tehran.

“We will also deal with several actions to strengthen the Israeli military superiority,” said Bennett. “Alongside this, we will also deal with the spheres of high-tech, the economy, innovation, the climate crisis that disturbs us all and – of course – the fight against the coronavirus.”

Bennett’s visit comes amid increased tensions with Iran and unrest on Israel’s southern border with Gaza Strip.

He is scheduled to meet Wednesday with senior White House officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

