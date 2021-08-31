Israeli Policeman Dies of Gunshot Wound Amid Violent Gaza Protests

JERUSALEM, Israel – Thousands attended the funeral of an Israeli border police officer who succumbed to his injuries after being shot during a riot on the Gaza borer last week.

Barel Hadaria Shmueli, 21, was shot at point-blank range during a violent Hamas-led protest on Aug. 21. He was hospitalized for more than a week in critical condition and died Monday evening.

“The medical team fought for his life and he underwent multiple surgeries during his hospitalization,” the Soroka Medical Center said in a statement. “Despite the intense efforts, due to his serious injury the medical staff was forced to determine his death. We share in the heavy grief of his family.”

His death drew an outpouring of condolences across Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “there aren’t sufficient words to console the family in its deep mourning."

Israel’s southern border with Gaza has been the scene of daily protests.

On Monday night, hundreds of Palestinians protested on the border, burning tires and hurling explosives at Israeli troops. Israel used riot control and live fire to disperse the riots. Israeli fire injured three Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Two Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy and a Hamas terrorist, have been killed by Israeli gunfire during the protests.

Hamas, the terror group governing Gaza, has urged supporters to protest Israel’s blockade on the coastal enclave.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took power in 2007.

Israel says the closure, which restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza, is needed to keep Hamas from obtaining weapons used against Israeli civilians. Critics say the blockade, which has crippled the economy, amounts to collective punishment.

Israel has tightened the blockade since the May war, conditioning the delivery of critical reconstruction materials on Hamas’ release of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed during the 2014 war, and two civilians believed to be alive.

Israel’s army chief of staff said in a speech Monday evening that “if the calm is not kept, we will not hesitate to launch another campaign” in the Gaza Strip.

“Calm and security will allow an improvement of civilian conditions, but disturbances and terrorism will bring about a strong response, to the point of a military operation,” Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said.