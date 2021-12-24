Israel's President Herzog Wishes a Merry Christmas to Christians All Over the World

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is issuing a Merry Christmas greeting to Christians around the world.

In a special Christmas message directed to Dr. Mike Evans, the founder and chairman of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, Herzog says, "It's an honor for me and my family to wish you all, our Christian friends in Israel and around the world, a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, full of health blessing and joy."

