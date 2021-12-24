Israel's President Herzog Wishes a Merry Christmas to Christians All Over the World

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is issuing a Merry Christmas greeting to Christians around the world.
In a special Christmas message directed to Dr. Mike Evans, the founder and chairman of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, Herzog says, "It's an honor for me and my family to wish you all, our Christian friends in Israel and around the world, a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, full of health blessing and joy."
CLICK BELOW to See His Entire Christmas Greeting
Why does Judaism matter and how is it connected to Christianity? Learn more here.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.