Israel Reportedly Strikes Syria, Killing 6 Iranian-Backed Fighters

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel fired several missiles near the Syrian capital of Damascus early Monday morning, Syrian state media reported.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the airstrikes targeted warehouses storing Iranian weapons and missiles. The strikes also hit positions of the Syrian army Fourth Division near a highway that connects Damascus with Beirut.

The monitor said the attack killed six Iranian-backed fighters.

Israel has launched hundreds of attacks against Iranian targets in Syria but rarely comments on reports of its activity in the country. Israel vows to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria, claiming that the Islamic Republic is exporting weapons to its proxies to attack the Jewish State.

The reports of airstrikes came after the Israel Defense Forces launched a surprised air force exercise simulating a war on its northern front late Sunday night.

The military called the exercise “Galilee Rose” and involved simulations of a war against the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon and its allies in Syria.

“During the exercise, there will be thorough tests of planning, command and execution processes, as well as logistical and technological capabilities, with an emphasis on preserving aerial freedom of operation and maintaining full operational continuity,” the IDF told Israeli media.

The drill is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

