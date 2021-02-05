Israel to Begin Lifting Lockdown on Sunday

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli leaders voted early Friday morning to extend Israel’s nationwide lockdown to Sunday morning and then begin gradually lifting restrictions on the public.

After tense overnight discussions, Israel’s cabinet decided to start easing restrictions starting at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Nature reserves, national parks, and heritage sites will open and businesses that do not receive the public will be allowed to resume operation. Bed-and-breakfasts may open for nuclear families.

Restrictions on movement will be lifted and Israelis will no longer be prohibited from venturing more than 1,000 meters from their homes.

Restaurants are still not allowed to seat customers but can offer take-out services starting Sunday.

Leaders have yet to reach a decision about reopening the nation’s schools, but the education and health ministries will hold separate decisions regarding opening pre-schools.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein urged Israelis to follow the rules.

"I am glad that common sense has prevailed. Public health is above all political arguments. We must not play with human lives. I call on everyone – even with the gradual opening starting on Sunday – to take strict care to follow the directives,” said Edelstein.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the public to get vaccinated.

“The vaccines work. The more people who are vaccinated, with emphasis on the 50+ age group, the more we will be able to gradually, cautiously and responsibly open the economy,” he said.

The lockdown, now in its fifth week, has become untenable for many Israelis. Many have flouted the rules despite facing the threat of harsh fines from police.

Although they were not included in the government’s plans to lift restrictions on Sunday, several major shopping center chains, small businesses, and restaurants have promised to open despite the government’s restrictions.

“I’ve had enough, they obviously don’t actually care,” an electronics shop owner in Jerusalem told The Media Line. “Everybody in this country does whatever they want. Nobody listens [to the government] anymore. How do they expect us to make a living?” he demanded.

Many Israelis accuse the government of having a double standard by allowing the ultra-Orthodox communities – Netanyahu’s important government allies – to ignore the rules with little consequence.

“It’s impossible. I understand the concern; we obviously don’t want to endanger ourselves. But there are ways to do it. Why does [the ultra-Orthodox community] get to open everything without being punished? It’s crazy. It’s politics,” Efrat, a mother of two, told The Media Line.

Although the ultra-Orthodox only make up roughly 12% of Israel’s population, they account for about 40% of new cases.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz points to Israel’s high infection rate despite the lockdown as evidence that the restrictions are not working.

More than 675,000 people have been infected with the virus since the outbreak began. An overwhelming majority have recovered, while some 5,000 people have died.

Israel is leading the world in its campaign to vaccinate the population. More than 3.3 million have received their first dose and 1.9 million have received their first dose.

